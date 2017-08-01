Hilton Al Hamra Beach and Golf Resort appoints restaurant manager

Iran Lutton
Published: 16 December 2019 - 11 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Hilton Hotels has appointed Iran Lutton as the restaurant manager at Trader Vic’s Mai Tai Lounge at Hilton Al Hamra Beach and Golf Resort.

Hailing from England, Lutton began his career in New Zealand working as a bar and floor manager in 2013, where he progressed and honed his skills moving between positions for over four years.

In 2016, he held the position of bar manager at Mannings bar. This experience helped prepare Iran to take on the challenge of the food and beverage supervisor in 2016 at the award-winning Hilton Queenstown.

In his new role, Lutton will oversee the Trader Vic’s Mai Tai team, which offers a true tropical experience in a spacious setting.

Having already worked with Hilton in the past, Lutton will be bringing international expertise and understanding to his new role.

On his new appointment Lutton said: “Being appointed as the restaurant manager of Trader Vic’s Mai Tai Lounge is a great opportunity and I look forward to joining the talented team and developing the culinary offering further.”

