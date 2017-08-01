Hotel Data Cloud signs agreement with Global Hotel Alliance

Global database provider Hotel Data Cloud (HDC) and Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) have signed an agreement to distribute GHA hotels with HDC.

HDC works to streamline hotels’ experience using online travel agency (OTA) sites and other online points of sale. It creates one unified database for a photo, containing its information and photography and then this database can be uploaded to any number of OTAs at once.

When an amendment is made to the database, each OTA will reflect the change automatically.

At the time of writing, HDC has a portfolio of more than 11,400 hotels in 153 countries.

GHA’s agreement will see its 550 hotels utilising this service online.

Speaking on the agreement, GHA’s head of operations, Folker Heim said: “The customer journey is of paramount importance to us and we are very proud to be collaborating with Hotel Data Cloud to enable our members to make even better booking decisions. Having access to multilingual descriptions and over 600 attributes is a tremendous value add, and we look forward to adding more benefits for our members,”

HDC’s managing partner and co-founder, Gregor Amon continued: “We are honoured to partner with GHA’s hotels to distribute their descriptive content in real time, leading to more bookings and ultimately happier guests. With GHA and HDC spearheading innovation in the travel industry, this partnership will further accelerate development of cutting-edge technology, helping both hotels and travellers alike.”