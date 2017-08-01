Marriott International to open W Cairo

Signing ceremony of W Cairo
Published: 16 December 2019 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Marriott International will be opening a W Hotels branded property — W Cairo — in Egypt.

The hospitality giant entered into an agreement with Landmark Sabbour to launch the property which is expected to open in 2024.

The hotel will feature 350 rooms and suites and will feature a signature WET Deck (pool deck), AWAY Spa and FIT Fitness Centre.

W Cairo will also offer multiple food and beverage venues, plenty of spaces to mix and mingle, plus meetings and events space which will include a 500-square-metre Great Room

“New Cairo is a burgeoning, dynamic lifestyle destination in Cairo, and we are excited to collaborate with Landmark Sabbour to redefine modern luxury in one of the most awe-inspiring travel destinations in the world,” said Alex Kyriakidis, president & managing director, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “This signing not only illustrates our commitment to Egypt but also reinforces the increasing demand for the W Hotels brand in this region and around the globe.”

Landmark Sabbour recently launched 1-Ninety. With a total investment of EGP 28 Billion ($1.75 Billion).

Eng. Amr Sultan, managing director of Landmark Sabbour, added, “Our collaboration with Marriot International represents another milestone in our growth; it further demonstrates our commitment to collaborate with industry leaders and stands as a chance to integrate the unique customer-centric services of W Hotels into our line of upscale products in 1-Ninety.”
