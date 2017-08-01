Radisson Blu Hotel Apartments, Dubai Silicon Oasis appoints GM

Radisson Hotel Group has appointed Aldert van Zyl as general manager of Radisson Blu Hotel Apartments, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The South African National joined the Radisson Hotel Group in 2014, as director of food & beverage and he holds an MBA from Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Throughout his career, he has held numerous positions within the company. Prior to his appointment, van Zyl had been serving as executive assistant manager at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, where he was responsible for all operational departments of the hotel including 288 rooms, 16 food & beverage outlets and banqueting facilities for up to 1,400 guests.

van Zyl chose to work for Radisson Hotel Group because the company gives him room to be himself.