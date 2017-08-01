Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR prepares NYE party

Hospitality
News
Published: 16 December 2019 - 11:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Four-star property Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR will organise a New Year’s Eve party.

Taking place at its signature ‘Flavours Restaurant’, the property will provide a masquerade-themed gala.

Featuring food, beverages, live entertainment and activities for younger guests, the event will also showcase the nearby JBR firework display at midnight.

The gala dinner will be priced at AED 399, inclusive of non-alcoholic champagne and wine. Children aged six to 12 will receive 50% off while those five and under can dine for free.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Tadweer Gears Up to Host 7th Edition of EcoWASTE
    DEWA honoured at UK’s House of Lords for implementing highest collaborative management standards
      MEA power plant tenders activity down 36% in Q3
        N-Sea won $200mn worth of Middle East contracts in 2019
          NETZSCH and Oil Dynamics create joint product to prevent blowouts and environmental impact

            More related galleries

            Photos: AHIC launch reception
              Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  In pictures: BTS of 'Saadiyat al Bahr' (Scales)
                    Photos: Refurbished 4 Rivers Floating Lodge in Cambodia