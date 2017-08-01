Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR prepares NYE party

Four-star property Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR will organise a New Year’s Eve party.

Taking place at its signature ‘Flavours Restaurant’, the property will provide a masquerade-themed gala.

Featuring food, beverages, live entertainment and activities for younger guests, the event will also showcase the nearby JBR firework display at midnight.

The gala dinner will be priced at AED 399, inclusive of non-alcoholic champagne and wine. Children aged six to 12 will receive 50% off while those five and under can dine for free.