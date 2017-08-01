Report: Dubai tops list as New Year’s destination for Middle Eastern travellers

Hospitality
News
Countless properties around the emirate prepare New Year's celebrations
Published: 16 December 2019 - 11:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Dubai has topped the list as the most popular destination during New Year’s Eve for Middle Eastern travellers.

The data collated the most searched New Year’s Eve destinations on online travel agency (OTA) Hotels.com.

The top 10 were as follows: Dubai, London, Istanbul, Paris, Medina, Mecca, New York, Vienna, Prague and Abu Dhabi.

Hotel.com’s senior global PR manager, Emma Tagg explained: “On New Years Eve, people want to be able to ring in the next year in style, so it’s not hard to see why big cities across the globe are the go-to destination. From firework displays to parades, all the big cities are competing for the most spectacular celebrations.”


