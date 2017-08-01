W Dubai – The Palm prepares festive spa packages

Five-star property W Dubai – The Palm is providing guests with three spa packages for the festive season.

Running up until December 31, guests can receive high-end treatments at the ‘AWAY Spa’.

The ‘Chill’ package includes a full body exfoliation, followed by a massage using oils. The treatment then features time in a relaxation pod, along with an application of skin serum. Guests at the end will be given some desserts.

The ‘Chill’ treatment is priced at AED 750 for 90 minutes.

The next treatment package includes a skin facial, as well as an application of oils.

The skin treatment is then finished with a back, neck and shoulder massage.

The ‘get that vacation glow’ package is priced at AED 1,275 for 90 minutes.

A three-month long package comprising a manicuring sessions and nail lacquer application. The nail game package also has a giveaway deal for six manicures and pedicures.

The nail game package is priced at AED 1,920.