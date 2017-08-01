W Dubai – The Palm prepares festive spa packages

Hospitality
News
Published: 16 December 2019 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Five-star property W Dubai – The Palm is providing guests with three spa packages for the festive season.

Running up until December 31, guests can receive high-end treatments at the ‘AWAY Spa’.

The ‘Chill’ package includes a full body exfoliation, followed by a massage using oils. The treatment then features time in a relaxation pod, along with an application of skin serum. Guests at the end will be given some desserts.

The ‘Chill’ treatment is priced at AED 750 for 90 minutes.

The next treatment package includes a skin facial, as well as an application of oils.

The skin treatment is then finished with a back, neck and shoulder massage.

The ‘get that vacation glow’ package is priced at AED 1,275 for 90 minutes.

A three-month long package comprising a manicuring sessions and nail lacquer application. The nail game package also has a giveaway deal for six manicures and pedicures.

The nail game package is priced at AED 1,920.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Tadweer Gears Up to Host 7th Edition of EcoWASTE
    DEWA honoured at UK’s House of Lords for implementing highest collaborative management standards
      MEA power plant tenders activity down 36% in Q3
        N-Sea won $200mn worth of Middle East contracts in 2019
          NETZSCH and Oil Dynamics create joint product to prevent blowouts and environmental impact

            More related galleries

            Photos: AHIC launch reception
              Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  In pictures: BTS of 'Saadiyat al Bahr' (Scales)
                    Photos: Refurbished 4 Rivers Floating Lodge in Cambodia