$25.9m Khorfakkan Beach project opens in Sharjah

The Khorfakkan Beach project, a US$ 25.9m (AED 95m) tourism project that aims to strengthen Sharjah’s tourism sector has opened in the emirate.

The project features a one kilometre area on the southside of the beach, dedicated to water sports, shopping spaces and F&B venues.

Khorakkhan Beach project also brings a central courtyard, a 350-car park, six food trucks, four kiosks, running and cycling tracks and a number of sport facilities.

Inaugurated by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the project was launched by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in October 2018.

Located 20 minutes from Fujairah, 30 from Kalaba and 45 from Sharjah city, the beach project has been made accessible by the new Sharjah-Khorfakkan highway.

At the time of writing, approximately 30-40% of the business leasing spaces available were allocated.