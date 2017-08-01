80 gazelles now part of The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, will add 80 new Arabian Sand Gazelles to the nature reserve by the end of 2019, increasing the resort’s population of Gazelles to more than 135 gazelles.

Relocated from the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, the resort was chosen as the new home for gazelles due to its ideal habitat for flora and fauna, as well as its current thriving gazelle and oryx population.

The extensive natural underground water reserve helps to sustain a vast bio-diversity of wildlife, whilst the cooler climate enables this indigenous species to flourish.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, is a protected nature reserve spanning 500 hectares (1,235 acres) and is home to a range of diverse wildlife living freely around the resort. From more than 50 different species of birds, falcons, and owls, to camels, Arabian oryx, and sand gazelles, guests can experience the breath-taking scenery of the secluded nature reserve whilst taking part in exceptional experiences with nature.



“We are proud to drive and develop a sustainable eco-system that grows day-by-day integrating Al Wadi Desert with its surroundings. Guests are looking more and more for transformational experiences that have a positive impact on the world and by staying at our property, they are contributing to a rich conservation and sustainable development effort that spans the emirate and confirms Ras al Khaimah as the Gulf Tourism Capital”, said Ross Park, director of sales and marketing The Ritz-Carlton Ras al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert.

“November is the perfect timing to witness this graceful species in their natural habitat as it is the breeding period for gazelles, with new fawns expected at the reserve around April of next year," Park added.