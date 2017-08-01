Abu Dhabi Culinary Season comes to a close after six weeks

The inaugural Abu Dhabi Culinary Season has closed following a six week run that saw numerous Michelin-starred restaurant chefs visit restaurants in the city.

Created by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Culinary Season also featured three consumer events, showcased interactive dining experiences, and offered promotions from casual to fine dining outlets across the emirate, sister publication Caterer Middle East reported.

We are delighted with the results achieved this year by the inaugural Abu Dhabi Culinary Season,” said Ali Al Shaiba, Acting Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “Our aim was to put the capital on the global food map, which we achieved by hosting a series of internationally acclaimed chefs and attractions, enabling over 100,000 visitors and residents to enjoy a range of gastronomic delights. We would like to thank all our partners and each and every ‘foodie’ who participated and made the season a resounding success.”

The Season’s highlight, the Tastemaster Series, celebrated Abu Dhabi’s food scene by hosting Michelin-starred restaurant chefs from around the world at some of the city’s best restaurants. Diners were able to enjoy bespoke signature menus and interact with the culinary geniuses behind their meal. Some of the renowned chefs who showcased their skills included Nicholas Isnard and Liu Wai-Yeung (at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri), Andrea Monesi (at the Grand Hyatt), Matteo Rizzo (at Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi) and Paolo Cappuccio (at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche). All culinary masters brought their own signature concepts to the table, from traditional French recipes and unique truffle creations to the tantalising taste of Peking duck.

“I would like to thank everyone who made my residency unforgettable while in Abu Dhabi. I had the pleasure to work with an amazing team and share my passion for food with guests who joined us at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche Hotel,” said Chef Paolo Cappuccio, Michelin-starred restaurant chef who participated in the Tastemaster Series at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche Hotel.

Also designed to elevate the capital’s food scene, the season’s Chef’s Table programme provided spectacular dining opportunities for residents and visitors alike. 27 of the city’s finest restaurants covering a range of cuisines, including Coya, Teatro, Oak Room, Sontaya, Roberto’s, and Tean offered interactive dining experiences and bespoke menus. Each restaurant provided a different approach to the programme, from interactive chef experiences to special set menus and masterclasses, resulting in unique immersive dining experiences for all gastronomy enthusiasts.