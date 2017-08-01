Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai’s Cove Beach announces festive parties

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai’s Cove Beach announces festive parties

Published: 17 December 2019 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai’s Cove Beach has announced its calendar of parties to take place during the festive seasons.

Little Havana Christmas Eve

Taking place on Christmas Eve and each Tuesday, the spot will host a Latin-themed evening. Featuring salsa dancing lessons, an open bar, live band and traditional Christmas food.

Entry will be priced at AED 199.

Rosé All Day Christmas Edition

Taking place the following day, the location will arrange a ladies’ day. The all-day party will feature free-flowing pink wine and Christmas punch.

Entry will cost AED 100 for ladies, with separate pricing for men.

Garden of Cove Boxing Day

On Boxing Day, Cove Beach shall organise a house music party event. Running from 1pm – 5pm and then 8pm – 11pm, the event will also extend to the nearby pool area.

Offered will be a package including two items from the menu, as well as beers, wines and house drinks.

Entry will cost AED 199.

New Year’s Eve

For the end of 2019, Cove Beach will host a disco on the beach. Partnering with the Two.0 Turkish restaurant, a four course dinner will be prepared.

Aside from the dinner, there will be a M3 Ibiza Live Show to go with the disco and nearby firework display.

The dinner package is priced at AED 799 with house drinks, AED 1,199 with premium drinks, AED 1,399 with sparkling and AED 450 for party access only.

New Year’s Day

The next day, there is a themed brunch priced at AED 100 for ladies and AED 299 for men.

