Emirates to serve 500,000 Christmas meals during flights

Offer will run from December 9 to 31
Published: 17 December 2019 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Emirates has announced it will prepare Christmas-themed menus on flights for passengers across all three classes. The airline predicts to provide half a million of these menus.

Running from December 9 to 31, customers travelling from Dubai to select routes in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South Africa and the Philippines, will receive the menu.

Economy passengers will be given a meal of turkey slices with mashed potatoes, green peas, baby carrots and cranberry jus. Desserts shall include chocolate mousse.

For business and first class passengers, the menu shall have turkey breast with apricot stuffing, roast potatoes, brussels sprouts with bacon, and a cranberry jus. Chocolate cake or gingerbread cake will be given for dessert.

On A380 routes, business and first class users will be given festive cocktails, mince pies, cookies and other desserts in the ‘Onboard Lounge’. First class passengers will be gifted a basket comprising chocolates and snacks.


