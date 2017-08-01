Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa to host New Year’s party

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa will be hosting a ‘Sinbad Arabian Adventure’ party on New Year ’s Eve.

The party will feature fire dancers, belly dancers, Tanoura dancers, African acrobats, fireworks and a live five-piece international band, in addition to a DJ party.

On the menu is an international buffet spread and guests can also receive free-flowing beverages. However, guests need to come dressed in a “Sinbad the Sailor” attire.

The party is priced at AED750 soft package, AED899 per person for house beverage packages and will take place on the Beach front Lawn of the property from 8 pm to 2 am on December 31.