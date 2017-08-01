Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa to host New Year’s party

Hospitality
News
Published: 17 December 2019 - 1:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa will be hosting a ‘Sinbad Arabian Adventure’ party on New Year ’s Eve.

The party will feature fire dancers, belly dancers, Tanoura dancers, African acrobats, fireworks and a live five-piece international band, in addition to a DJ party.

On the menu is an international buffet spread and guests can also receive free-flowing beverages. However, guests need to come dressed in a “Sinbad the Sailor” attire.

The party is priced at AED750 soft package, AED899 per person for house beverage packages and will take place on the Beach front Lawn of the property from 8 pm to 2 am on December 31.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Tadweer Gears Up to Host 7th Edition of EcoWASTE
    DEWA honoured at UK’s House of Lords for implementing highest collaborative management standards
      MEA power plant tenders activity down 36% in Q3
        N-Sea won $200mn worth of Middle East contracts in 2019
          NETZSCH and Oil Dynamics create joint product to prevent blowouts and environmental impact

            More related galleries

            Photos: AHIC launch reception
              Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  In pictures: BTS of 'Saadiyat al Bahr' (Scales)
                    Photos: Refurbished 4 Rivers Floating Lodge in Cambodia