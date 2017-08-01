Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights to replace plastic bottles

Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights – Hotel Suites & Apartments has launched an eco-responsible project called ‘Our Oasis’, in keeping with Accor’s corporate social responsibility measures.The project, which includes activities such as reducing water and energy usage, aims to replace more than 600,000 single-use plastic bottles with reusable ones by the end of 2020.The programme introduces an integrated system of water purification and filtration using UV-based processes. The Aquasense bottle-free drinking water system not only helps reduce the use of plastic, but also diminishes the effects of storing, transporting and distributing bottles.

Naseer Thodi, general manager at Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights – Hotel Suites & Apartments said: “We believe that it is our duty to help both the community and the environment. Our campaign is built on the guidelines from Dubai Municipality and Dubai Sustainable Tourism, with a collaborative approach and sustainable development as the main focuses. Our intention is simple; we want to help make our planet a better place for all.”

The ‘Our Oasis’ plant set up within the hotel has a dispenser programmed to fill two one-litre glass bottles every 20 seconds to avoid water wastage during the refilling process. There is also a dedicated glass bottle washer machine to ensure zero cross contamination.Nicholas Fernandez, Director of Engineering, said, “We initiated this sustainable project based on the Planet 21 requirements to eventually reach zero single-use plastic within the hotel. Sustainable living is at the heart of our efforts and Dubai Tourism’s recognition of these activities motivates and enables the team to spearhead more initiatives.”

The sustainability campaign was officially inaugurated by Dubai Sustainable Tourism, an initiative led by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), Dubai Municipality representatives Amal Salem Albedwai, head of drinking water control unit and Maythaa Abdulla AlHamidh, food health inspection officer, and Naseer Thodi, general manager at the hotel.