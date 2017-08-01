Millennium Place Marina to host activities for festive season

Millennium Place Marina will be hosting several events to mark the festive season



Christmas tree lighting

On December 18, the property will be hosting a Christmas tree lighting.

The event includes a cocktail reception for guests featuring a menu of festive culinary delights, sweets and treats.

The event will also see a Christmas choir, tree lighting and a ‘Santa Clause special visit’ to distribute surprise gifts to the kids.

Master chef special menu

To mark the New Year, the property will host a specially curated menu at the world’s first “MasterChef, the TV Experience” restaurant.

Chef Margarita will be preparing a menu with speciality dishes and sweets such as seared scallops and mushrooms, Guinness venison saddle, apple tatin, cherry chocolate pot-de crème. The menu also includes a wide selection of drinks, cocktails and sparkling beverages.