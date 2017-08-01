Millennium Place Marina to host activities for festive season

Millennium Place Marina
Published: 17 December 2019 - 1:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Millennium Place Marina will be hosting several events to mark the festive season


Christmas tree lighting
On December 18, the property will be hosting a Christmas tree lighting.
The event includes a cocktail reception for guests featuring a menu of festive culinary delights, sweets and treats.

The event will also see a Christmas choir, tree lighting and a ‘Santa Clause special visit’ to distribute surprise gifts to the kids.

Master chef special menu
To mark the New Year, the property will host a specially curated menu at the world’s first “MasterChef, the TV Experience” restaurant.
Chef Margarita will be preparing a menu with speciality dishes and sweets such as seared scallops and mushrooms, Guinness venison saddle, apple tatin, cherry chocolate pot-de crème. The menu also includes a wide selection of drinks, cocktails and sparkling beverages.

