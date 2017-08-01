One&Only Desaru Coast to open in 2020

One&Only will debut in Asia on March 23, 2020 with its Desaru Coast resort announced.

Made up of 128 acres of flora and coastline, the resort will be accessible from Singapore, as well as Senai International Airport in Johor.

Once complete, the resort will have 32 junior suites, as well as two grand suites and a 'Villa One’ accommodation. Each room will include a private pool, outdoor areas and Malaysian interior design.

Villa One will be 1,500 sqm with its own spa, home office, central courtyard and 27-metre pool.

The resort will house five F&B venues, ‘Ambara’, ‘Hoshi’, ‘Dusky Monkey’, ‘Essential’ and ‘Ember Beach Club’.

Other leisure facilities include the ‘Club One’ fitness centre, the in-house spa and the ‘Els Club’ golf location.

Kerzner International’s CEO, Philippe Zuber said: “One&Only Desaru Coast will be our first resort in Asia as part of the continued strategic growth of the brand, and Malaysia’s secluded breath-taking coastline and rich regional heritage makes it the perfect location for us to introduce our brand to the region,”

Zuber continued: “We look forward to introducing the One&Only experience to the country, offering modern Malaysian elegance, warm and authentic service and the ultimate in ultra-luxury.”