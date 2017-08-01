Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort appoints specialist Indian chef

Five-star resort Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort has appointed Mushahid Khan as specialist Indian chef.

In his role, Khan will be responsible for elevating the resort’s South Asian and Middle Eastern dishes.

The Mumbai-native joined Outrigger as a sous chef before being lifted to his new position. Prior to this he was head cook at Abu Dhabi National Hotels and demi chef de partie at Hyatt Regency Mumbai. All together he has more than 10 years’ experience in the industry.

The resort’s executive chef, Guven Uyanik said: “Mushahid has been tasked to really add a ‘wow’ factor to our South Asian and Middle Eastern culinary experiences. Guests are in for a treat.”