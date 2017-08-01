UAE says more than 2.8m tourist tax refunds processed in first year

The number of self-service kiosks for refunding taxes to tourists grew by 55.2% from 29 in July to 45 kiosks today
Published: 17 December 2019 - 1:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The electronic system for the UAE's Tax Refunds for Tourists Scheme has processed a total of 2.83 million applications since its launch in November 2018, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director-general of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) said.

The average daily number of applications the scheme processes has doubled, going from 3,800 in the first month to 7,730 requests per day today, he said in a statement, sister publication Arabian Business revealed.

Al Bustani said that the number of retail outlets connected to the system exceeded 12,000 stores around the UAE, while the number of self-service kiosks for refunding taxes to tourists grew by 55.2% from 29 in July to 45 kiosks today.

"All evidence points to a dramatic increase in customer satisfaction with the electronic system for the Tax Refunds for Tourists Scheme, which is available at 12 ports of entry, including six airports, two maritime ports, and four land border crossings. Tourists have hailed the system’s speed, where a request for refund is processed seamlessly and in under two minutes," he said.

Tourists can request a refund on the taxes they incurred during their stay in the UAE as they proceed to exit the country. There is no limit on the amount a tourist can recover if it is transferred to their credit card but applicants requesting cash refunds can receive no more than AED7,000 per day.


