UAE warns citizens to exercise caution in India

UAE’s Embassy in New Delhi, India’s capital has warned its citizens to remain alert and exercise caution as protests, clashes are taking place in the country.

The embassy also warned citizens against going to places where protests are taking place and in case of any trouble, they should contact the embassy and register with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s Tawajudi Service.

تنوه سفارة دولة #الإمارات لدى جمهورية #الهند عن وجود اضرابات ومظاهرات في عدد من الولايات الهندية، وعليه يرجى من المواطنين المتواجدين في #الهند تجنب أماكن المظاهرات، وتوخي الحيطة والحذر. وللمزيد من المعلومات وفي حال الحاجة يرجى التواصل مع السفارة على الرقم التالي:

00919911120000 pic.twitter.com/pwPLOuE4kr — UAE Embassy-Newdelhi (@UAEembassyIndia) December 15, 2019

Several 100 people were injured on Sunday after clashes due to protests against a new citizenship law arose. The law will be able to create a pathway to Indian citizenship for religious minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.