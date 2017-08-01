UAE warns citizens to exercise caution in India

Published: 17 December 2019 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
UAE’s Embassy in New Delhi, India’s capital has warned its citizens to remain alert and exercise caution as protests, clashes are taking place in the country.

The embassy also warned citizens against going to places where protests are taking place and in case of any trouble, they should contact the embassy and register with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s Tawajudi Service.

Several 100 people were injured on Sunday after clashes due to protests against a new citizenship law arose. The law will be able to create a pathway to Indian citizenship for religious minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
