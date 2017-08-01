Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau sets MICE advisory committee in China

The Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau, ADCEB , part of the Department of Culture and Tourism, has set up the first advisory committee in China to engage with the rising outbound MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) market there.

Leaders from the MICE industry in China were appointed as part of the advisory committee following a strategic partnership agreement, which was signed in Abu Dhabi on December 12, 2019.

The partnership, according to a report by Emirates News Agency (WAM) is part of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to increase international MICE arrivals from China and encourage MICE visitors to extend their stays in the UAE capital.

The role of the advisory committee will include providing insight into MICE trends, business travel, and challenges and behaviours within the Chinese market.

Tourism and Marketing from DCT - Abu Dhabi’s acting executive director Ali Al Shaiba said: “This is the first time globally that an advisory committee of this significance has been set up overseas. China is a strategic partner for the UAE, and a key player in the MICE industry, making this unprecedented agreement one of the most important aspects of our plan to further boost MICE visitors to Abu Dhabi. The positive impact that business tourism has on an economy is tremendous, and with China’s vast outbound MICE market, the business and economic opportunities are profound."

China is considered one of the top source markets for tourism in Abu Dhabi, along with India and the United Kingdom.

The large volume of visitors from the Chinese market means increased tourist spend, hotel stays, and significant support to retail, hospitality and other local businesses. The capital aims to attract over 600,000 Chinese visitors by 2021.