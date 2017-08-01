Address Dubai Mall to host New Year’s Eve celebrations

Dubai Mall’s Address hotel has announced it will provide guests with a selection of New Year’s Eve celebration events.

New Year’s Eve at Cabana

The hotel’s cabana-style nightlife venue will prepare a ‘white party’ for the evening.

Running from 7pm till 4am, the party will feature live cooking stations, a seafood counter and a carvery. There will also be a dance floor as well as a DJ providing music.

The white-themed party shall provide guests with sparklers at midnight, as well as drinks throughout the evening.

The party is priced at AED 2,020 per person inclusive of soft drinks.

New Year’s Eve at CEZ

The five-star’s ‘CEZ’ venue will host a retro-themed party for the evening.

Also including seafood and a carvery, the retro party will ask guests to dress in 80s and 90s clothing as fitting music is played.

The party will take place from 7pm till 4am, priced at AED 1,295 per person with soft drinks or AED 1,495 with house drinks.

New Year’s Eve at Karat

A four-course set menu will be prepared, along with a drink pairing. Karat, the international lounge, will provide a fine-dining experience for guests during New Year’s Eve.

Taking place from 8pm till 2am, the dinner will be priced at AED 600 inclusive of soft drinks.