Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa opens

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has opened. The property has a keen focus on wellness and sustainability, offering a range of treatments and sustainable practices.

Located on a private island, the resort features 10 villa style treatment rooms, as well as various villa-style accommodation options.

On the property there are 60 beach villas and 60 overwater villas, along with 11 different villa categories available. The resort houses four F&B venues, two tennis courts and two paddle courts.

Treatments at the spa section include Thai massages, aromatherapy, Abhyanga massages, yoga and skin routines.

Also on site is a fitness centre, a yoga pavilion and a number of pools.

In a bid to be sustainable, the property has canopies made from Langhi Langhi leaves, it also has solar panels to heat water and promises to cut down on plastic-usage where possible.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa’s spa manager, Ni Made Rai Asri said: “With Emerald SPA, we wanted to create an oasis for guests who wish to escape the pressures and stress of modern-day life. This peaceful wellness space provides a further escape for guests already staying on the Island,”