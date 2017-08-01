Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa opens

Hospitality
News
Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa opens
Also on site is a fitness centre, a yoga pavilion and a number of pools
Published: 18 December 2019 - 10:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has opened. The property has a keen focus on wellness and sustainability, offering a range of treatments and sustainable practices.

Located on a private island, the resort features 10 villa style treatment rooms, as well as various villa-style accommodation options.

On the property there are 60 beach villas and 60 overwater villas, along with 11 different villa categories available. The resort houses four F&B venues, two tennis courts and two paddle courts.

Treatments at the spa section include Thai massages, aromatherapy, Abhyanga massages, yoga and skin routines.

Also on site is a fitness centre, a yoga pavilion and a number of pools.

In a bid to be sustainable, the property has canopies made from Langhi Langhi leaves, it also has solar panels to heat water and promises to cut down on plastic-usage where possible.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa’s spa manager, Ni Made Rai Asri said: “With Emerald SPA, we wanted to create an oasis for guests who wish to escape the pressures and stress of modern-day life. This peaceful wellness space provides a further escape for guests already staying on the Island,”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Maldives News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Maldives welcomes 1.5 million tourists in 2019
    Photos: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
      Photos: Niyama Private Islands Maldives
        Festive season offers at Vakkaru Maldives
          Photos: Constance Moofushi Maldives

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Dubai International Content Market 2019
              In pictures: Cloudbass UK's 4K OB truck
                Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open
                  Photos: One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia
                    Photos: Taj hotels around India, Bhutan