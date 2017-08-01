F&B venue opens in Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza

Published: 18 December 2019 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza will soon have another F&B venue as Italian-born Bullona is all set to open in the property.

The Mediterranean restaurant and bar will provide views of the Nile, serving similar food to the original property in Milan. The restaurant will feature a Mediterranean and Italian menu, with dishes such as squid ink black cod and roasted Alaskan king crab.

Along with cocktails, the venue will also provide a wine list and will bring in Armando Sammarruco, a mixologist from the original Bullona Milano.

Bullona Cairo’s interior shall include an art-focused design, bringing in works by Italian artists.

Overseeing the eatery will be general manager Emanuele Accame, along with assistant restaurant manager Franscesco Pelliccia. In charge of the food will be chef Christian Lisci.

Speaking on the opening, Accame said: “Bullona Cairo will be a unique and exemplary addition to the Cairo bar and restaurant landscape, and I am overjoyed to be at the forefront of this opening.”

Lisci continued: “It [cooking] is a form of art, in which I am given a blank canvas to draw on, and I am thrilled to bring Italian flavours combined with an international twist to Cairo.”

