Gulf Air signs codeshare deal with Sri Lankan Airlines

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, and Sri Lankan Airlines have entered into a codeshare partnership with effect from Wednesday, significantly enhancing the travel options of their respective customers, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

Under the agreement, Sri Lankan Airlines will place its ‘UL’ code on Gulf Air’s flights from Bahrain to Colombo, the Greek capital Athens, Larnaca in Cyprus and the Moroccan city of Casablanca.

Gulf Air will in turn place its ‘GF’ code on Sri Lankan Airlines’ flights from Colombo to Bahrain.

Krešimir Kučko, Gulf Air’s CEO said: “We are happy to sign this codeshare agreement with Sri Lankan Airlines and increase number of direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Sri Lanka."

He added: “We value our partnerships and Sri Lankan is our newest codeshare partner in our overall strategy to expand our operations. I feel confident that this codeshare will add value to customers of both airlines."

Vipula Gunatilleka, Sri Lankan Airlines’ group CEO said: “We are pleased to enter into this codeshare agreement with Gulf Air. It is part of Sri Lankan’s operational strategy create and strengthen partnerships with airlines of globally reputation in terms of quality, service and reliability and we have no doubt that Sri Lankan’s valued passengers will enjoy their travel with Gulf Air.”