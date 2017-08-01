Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights’ Eve Lounge announces NYE event

Hospitality
News
Published: 18 December 2019 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights’ Eve Penthouse & Lounge has announced its own New Year’s Eve celebration.

Running from 7pm till late, the 34th floor venue will offer bite-sized food and cocktails to guests as they view the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Along with the cocktails and food, the venue offers a package including a table and sparkling drinks.

Live entertainment will be organised throughout the evening, featuring both a DJ and a guest violinist and harpist.

The ‘NYE’ F&B package’ will be priced at AED 1,500 per person.


