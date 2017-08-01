Jannah Hotels & Resorts announces festive F&B options

Jannah Hotels & Resorts announces festive F&B options
Both brunches will run from 12:30pm till 4:30pm
Published: 18 December 2019 - 4 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Jannah Marina Bay Suites and Jannah Burj Al Sarab have unveiled the F&B offerings for the festive season.

Christmas Brunch

Taking place on December 25, Jannah Burj Al Sarab’s international eatery will serve a Christmas brunch.

Cocina Restaurant, which serves dishes from the Middle East, Asia and Europe, will prepare the menu to have traditional festive food.

Jannah Marina Bay Suites will provide a similar culinary experience, instead at its Mediterranean eatery Feta Restaurant.

Both brunches will run from 12:30pm till 4:30pm, priced at AED 150 per adult and AED 75 per child.

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner

On New Year’s Eve, Cocina Restaurant shall provide guests with a New Year’s party, along with a countdown displayed on the rooftop of the hotel. Sparkling drink will also be provided.

The gala dinner will run from 9pm till 1am, priced at AED 399 per couple and AED 100 per child.

Feta Restaurant will house a similar event, also running from 9pm till 1am, it will be priced at AED 800 per couple and AED 200 per child.

Turkey Takeaways

Both eateries will provide a turkey takeway service throughout the festive season. Comprising a seven kg turkey with bread and herb stuffing, along with potatoes, sausage bacon, chestnuts and cranberry sauce.

The service is set to cost AED 500.

Christmas Yule Log Cake

The two venues will also provide a yule log cake service. Available in dark chocolate with cherry or white chocolate with chestnut vanilla, the cakes can serve 10 people.

A one kg cake will be priced at AED 100.

