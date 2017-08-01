Jordan launches health tourism desk at Queen Alia International Airport

A desk meant to handle patients travelling to Jordan for medical treatment has opened at the country’s Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), according to a report by the Jordan News Agency Petra.

The counter that is aimed at helping patients and their companions will also facilitate procedures for travellers seeking treatment. The report stated that this will contribute significantly to the medical tourism in the Kingdom.

The office, which was established in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), will also provide insights and data about medical tourism services and will forge close alignment with other key stakeholders, including the Private Hospitals Association, to ensure the delivery of world-class medical services.

The desk will also ensure that patients reach their treatment destinations inside the Kingdom and will fast tracking critical cases.