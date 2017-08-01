Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi organises New Year’s Eve celebrations

International eatery Khayal will arrange a dinner for guests
Published: 18 December 2019 - 4:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi is set to give guests a choice of New Year’s Eve celebrations across its F&B venues.

Khayal

International eatery Khayal will arrange a dinner for guests. Featuring live entertainment and access to the after-party at the Appaloosa venue, the party will provide free-flowing drinks.

The dinner will start for AED 299 with soft drinks, with an AED 100 upgrade for free-flowing house drinks and AED 200 for sparkling.

Appaloosa

Following the dinner is the party at Appaloosa from 10:30pm onwards. The bar too will bring in live music in the form of a two-piece band.

Celebrations will take place on the terrace which will have festive décor set up.

The Grill

The final package option will be at The Grill steakhouse. The eatery shall cook a three-course set menu for guests, including high-grade meat cuts and wine pairings.

The menu is set to cost AED 349.

