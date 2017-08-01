Nakheel opens fourth hotel in Dubai

Premier Inn, Nakheel’s second hotel at Dragon City, Dubai has opened.The 304-room property features a 320-seater restaurant, a coffee shop, fully-equipped gym and meeting facilities.

It is the fourth Nakheel hotel and has opened shortly after the developer’s second hotel at Ibn Battuta Mall.

Nakheel Chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah , said: “Today marks another milestone for Nakheel, Dragon City and Dubai as we deliver the fourth hotel in our hospitality project portfolio, and the second at this globally-renowned destination. We are delighted to build on the success of our first hotel here, and to further cement our partnership with Whitbread by adding another Premier Inn to our collection of hospitality developments.”

Premier Inn Dragon City is part of Nakheel’s long-term vision for the mixed-use community.

Hospitality company and owner of the Premier Inn brand, Whitbread’s chief executive officer, Alison Brittain said: “Having been part of the UAE hospitality landscape for more than a decade, it’s a true testament to the quality of Premier Inn that we are able to open our eighth hotel in the region. Our hotel at Dragon City marks the second in our strategic partnership with Nakheel, following the successful launch of Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall in 2016.”