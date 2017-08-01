Oman Air partners with Booking.com

Hospitality
News
Oman Air partners with Booking.com
Guests will earn one Sindbad mile for every US$1 that they spend on all bookings
Published: 18 December 2019 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The Sultanate’s national carrier Oman Air has partnered with OTA Booking.com.

As part of this partnership, the OTA announced that when guests, book accommodation they will earn one Sindbad mile for every US$1 that they spend on all bookings.

However, bookings made directly on the OTA's website or app will not earn any Sindbad miles. Guests will be able to be part of this offer only when they book accommodations on hotel bookings through Oman Air’s website.
