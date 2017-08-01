Oman records more than OMR1 Bn tourism revenue in 2018

The report suggests that domestic tourism contributed 50.8% and inbound tourists contributed 49.2% of the total revenue of the tourism sector in Oman.

The NCSI data showed that the direct added value of tourism sector reached OMR788.6 million at the end of 2018, recording an increase of 6.8% compared to 2017, when the direct added value was OMR738.4 million.

The total expenses of inbound tourists quadrupled during the period of (2011 to 2018) from OMR158.6 million in 2011 to OMR679.2 million at the end of 2018, recording an increase of 23.1%, with an average spending of 9.1% per visitor to reach OMR209.5, compared to OMR113.9 in 2011.

Expenditure on accommodation services was considered as the highest among the expenditures of the inbound tourists, reaching OMR212.5 million, making 31.3% of the total spending of the tourists, while visitors expenditure on air transport services ranked second, with the amount reaching OMR 202 million, or 29.7% of the total spending of inbound tourists, while spending on nutrition and shopping was 14.7% and 8%, respectively.

The number of hotels in the Sultanate in 2018 reached 412, including 23 hotels ranked as five-star hotels, 19 as four-star hotels, 29 as three-star hotels, 54 as two-star hotels and 287 other hotel units, including one-star hotels, unrated hotels, rest houses and hotel apartments. The number of hotel work forces reached 18,627 persons at the end of 2018.

Hotel business revenue reached OMR259.6 million, with the number of guests reaching 3.6 million, who spent 3.5 million nights, while the average room occupancy was recorded at 38.4%.