S.Pellegrino announces Young Chef finalists going to grand finals 2019

The 12 regional finalists of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019-2020 competition have been announced.

Across 12 different regions, there were 134 contestants aged 18-30, with regional heats now complete, the top regional talent will compete for the grand finals win in Milan in May 2020.

Beyond creating good food, contests are tasked with creating dishes that have a social impact. A ‘Social Responsibility’ award was introduced this year, recognising the topic of sustainability in food.

The competition also focuses on equality and diversity, with the judging panel being an equal split of men and women. The number of women applying for the competition has also increased by 10% since its inception.

Launched in 2015, the competition aims to strengthen the future of gastronomy by promoting the next generation of chefs from around the world.

The regional winners were as follows: