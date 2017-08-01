Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait set to open in 2020

Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait is all set for a 2020 opening, officials of the property have revealed.

Currently, the pre-opening team at the property is working on the final touches of the hotel that will open in January.

The four-star hotel offers seven different types of rooms including Superior Rooms, Deluxe Rooms, Junior Suites, Premium Suites, Superior Rooms with Sea View, One Bedroom Swiss Suite, Two Bedroom Swiss Suite.

Swiss-Belhotel International’s senior vice president, operations and development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Laurent A. Voivenel said: “We are very excited to expand our presence in the GCC with an exceptional hotel such as Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar and with it we are introducing for the first time in the Middle East our upscale Swiss-Belboutique brand. We look forward to welcoming guests at this charming hotel next month which will be our flagship property in Kuwait.”



On site is an open-air swimming pool, a fitness centre, a business centre, an all-day-dining international restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a lobby café, a conference room and a private roof-top terrace.

Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar’s hotel manager Hakan Gencer, said: “Each room is equipped with an array of amenities. Additionally, the suites will offer beautiful living areas, bathtubs and balconies where travellers wake up to panoramic beach, bay, city or garden views.”

Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait was initially scheduled to open in Q3 2019.