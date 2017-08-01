The Abu Dhabi Edition creates ‘Year of Tolerance’ Christmas tree

Five-star property The Abu Dhabi Edition has called in artists from the region to create a Christmas tree around the ‘Year of Tolerance’.

The large tree sits in the hotel’s lobby and features hand-made decorations each designed by a different artist.

The participating artists included: Emirati artist Amhad Saeed Al Areef Al Dhaheri; Egyptian visual artist and abstract sculptor Marwa Elsherbiny; Irish cubist artist Niall Conlon; UAE curator Noor Al Suwaidi; Abu Dhabi artist Maitha Hazza; UAE artist Gemma Gallagher; Dubai illustrator and watercolourist Hosanna Lee; Abu Dhabi woodworker Hassa Al Mazrouei; and watercolourist Monaza Matar.