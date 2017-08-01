Atmosphere Kanifushi resort to host ‘JUST VEG Week’

Hospitality
News
Published: 19 December 2019 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Atmosphere Kanifushi in Lhaviyani Atoll in the Maldives, will hold JUST VEG Week from January 20 to 26.

During the event, the resort will see chef Fabrizio Marino visit, preparing a vegetarian fine-dining experience.

Dishes will include avocado marinated with smoked lentil sauce, Breton salt fried pepper, lemon and sugar cane crystals, as well as three pates with cucumber salad and almond curry.

Marino has previously worked with chef Pietro Leemann, the man at the helm of Europe’s first Michelin-starred vegetarian restaurant.

Atmosphere Kanifushi’s chef Pankaj Walia explained: “Normally we don’t have Michelin Stars in the Maldives. For one week we do – and with one of the top chefs for the vegetarian cuisine. This will be so exciting for our guests but also for us."


