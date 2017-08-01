Bahrain's Gulf Air plans to launch Kuala Lumpur flights in 2020

Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, has revealed a new addition to its 2020 network with flights planned to Kuala Lumpur, the largest city and the capital of Malaysia, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

The service will start in July 2020 with daily flights and operated by the airline’s flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

“This is very exciting for us at Gulf Air to reach further places and connect multiple cities in the East and the West to our hub,” said Krešimir Kucko, Gulf Air’s CEO.

“We are glad to resume operations to Kuala Lumpur, a destination known for its leisure and business appeal. We will be operating daily flights to the Malaysian capital as it has proven to be an extremely popular destination to our passengers.”

He added that the airline’s network is expanding "tactically and rapidly" by adding feeder cities to balance traffic from the east and west of Bahrain.

Gulf Air said its long haul routes are being exclusively served by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

It added that it has started its fleet modernisation program and has already received seven new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and five new Airbus 320neo.

Today, Gulf Air serves 48 cities in 27 countries.