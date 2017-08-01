Bahrain's Gulf Air plans to launch Kuala Lumpur flights in 2020

Hospitality
News
Bahrain's Gulf Air plans to launch Kuala Lumpur flights in 2020
Gulf Air is committed to investing in its Bahraini workforce
Published: 19 December 2019 - 9 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, has revealed a new addition to its 2020 network with flights planned to Kuala Lumpur, the largest city and the capital of Malaysia, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

The service will start in July 2020 with daily flights and operated by the airline’s flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

“This is very exciting for us at Gulf Air to reach further places and connect multiple cities in the East and the West to our hub,” said Krešimir Kucko, Gulf Air’s CEO.

“We are glad to resume operations to Kuala Lumpur, a destination known for its leisure and business appeal. We will be operating daily flights to the Malaysian capital as it has proven to be an extremely popular destination to our passengers.”

He added that the airline’s network is expanding "tactically and rapidly" by adding feeder cities to balance traffic from the east and west of Bahrain.

Gulf Air said its long haul routes are being exclusively served by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

It added that it has started its fleet modernisation program and has already received seven new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and five new Airbus 320neo.

Today, Gulf Air serves 48 cities in 27 countries.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Digitalisation seen as a competitive advantage by Middle East private businesses
    Etisalat introduces Multi-Access Edge Computing architecture delivering best-in-class video streaming performance for 5G networks
      2019 RPME Power 50: Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO, petroleum and petrochemicals, Mubadala
        2019 RPME Power 50: Sudhir Goyel, chairman and co-founder, GP Global Group
          Tabreed increases its stake in Saudi Tabreed to 28%

            More related galleries

            Photos: The S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019-2020 finalists
              Photos: The Abu Dhabi Edition's 'Year of Tolerance' Christmas tree
                In pictures: Dubai International Content Market 2019
                  In pictures: Cloudbass UK's 4K OB truck
                    Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open