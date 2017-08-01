Cipriani partners with Etihad and The Plaza to offer New York trip

Hospitality
News
Cipriani partners with Etihad and The Plaza to offer New York trip
During the evening there will be live music, decorations and an F&B package to enjoy
Published: 19 December 2019 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Cipriani DIFC is offering diners a chance to win a three-day trip to New York City thanks to a partnership with both Etihad Airways and The Plaza, a Fairmont managed hotel.

The winner shall receive business class flights, a stay at The Plaza in New York City and a dinner at the Cipriani in New York.

Taking place on New Year’s Eve at Cipriani DIFC, there will be a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-themed New Year’s Eve dinner. Each guest will be given a chocolate bar on arrival and the bar with the infamous ‘Golden Ticket’ wins a guest the New York trip.

During the evening there will be live music, decorations and an F&B package to enjoy.

The dinner will take place from 7pm till late, with a minimum spend of AED 1,200 per person.


