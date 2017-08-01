Cipriani partners with Etihad and The Plaza to offer New York trip

Cipriani DIFC is offering diners a chance to win a three-day trip to New York City thanks to a partnership with both Etihad Airways and The Plaza, a Fairmont managed hotel.

The winner shall receive business class flights, a stay at The Plaza in New York City and a dinner at the Cipriani in New York.

Taking place on New Year’s Eve at Cipriani DIFC, there will be a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-themed New Year’s Eve dinner. Each guest will be given a chocolate bar on arrival and the bar with the infamous ‘Golden Ticket’ wins a guest the New York trip.

During the evening there will be live music, decorations and an F&B package to enjoy.

The dinner will take place from 7pm till late, with a minimum spend of AED 1,200 per person.