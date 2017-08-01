Crowne Plaza Dubai-Deira launches pizza-making classes

Hospitality
News
Brioso Restaurant
Published: 19 December 2019 - 11:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Crowne Plaza Dubai-Deira will launch a bi-weekly pizza making class as of January 11, 2020.

Held at the Brioso Italian restaurant, the class shall teach children how to use dough, sauces, cheeses and other key pizza ingredients. Children will be in the presence of one of the restaurant’s chefs as they don an apron and hat.

Once prepped, the pizzas will go in a wood-fried oven and then children can take a photo with their dish and frame it.

The classes will be priced at AED 59 per child, running on the second Saturday of each month.


