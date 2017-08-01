Daily cheese nights taking place at Dubai’s Media One Hotel

Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, and Media One Hotel’s Café W have teamed up to give Dubai’s cheese connoisseurs a taste of some of Ireland’s most renowned farmhouse cheeses.

Cheese lovers in Dubai will be able to sample 11 distinctly different varieties from every corner of Ireland, including a range of Cooleeney Farm cheeses, the Cahill family cheddar with mixed herbs, the Carrigaline smoked, the Cashel Blue, the semi-soft Gubbeen cheese and Ireland’s longest established farmhouse cheese, Milleens.

The Irish cheese extravaganza will take place every day during happy hour from 6pm to 8pm at Café W throughout December and January, with a range of special offers on food and beverage available during this time.