Dubai College of Tourism partners with Tryp by Wyndham Dubai properties

Published: 19 December 2019 - 8 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
TRYP by Wyndham Dubai and Wyndham Dubai Marina and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) have partnered once again to train 12 Emirati students.

The immersive hospitality training session, which took place on December 18, 2019, was part of a wider initiative launched by the Dubai College of Tourism’s, ‘Medyaf’ programme, an industry nationalisation training initiative designed to help UAE nationals build a career in Dubai’s tourism industry.

Students were given an introduction session, a Wyndham brand and hospitality overview and interactive sessions such as bed making and a towel art competition, a milkshake competition, making homemade mayonnaise and aioli as well as an educative “smiley hunt”.

The workshops gave students first-hand exposure of operations departments such as housekeeping, front office and F&B.

Sarah Brooks, cluster director of human resources, said: “Dubai is famed for its impeccable hospitality offering and its vital that we here at Wyndham Dubai Marina and Tryp by Wyndham Dubai pass on the invaluable knowledge we have to future generations of UAE nationals so that they can develop skills and passion for years to come.

“We received such strong positive feedback from the first sessions in the summer it was evident that we must continue to create these interactive and educational workshops to assist students,” she added.

Mariam Sultan Al Maeeni, director, industry nationalisation, Dubai College of Tourism, said: “Our goal is to implement an Emiratisation programme that will facilitate more Emiratis to join the tourism workforce, working closely with the government and private sector to help identify and establish local talent and create sustainable career options for them.”

The Summer/Winter programme is an educational programme aims to help Emirati students develop their passion for the hospitality industry while developing new skills.


