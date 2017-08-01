Dubai Int'l opens new restaurants, shops ahead of festive rush

Published: 19 December 2019 - 9 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The operator of Dubai International Airport has announced a number of new restaurant and shop openings during December, in time for the busy festive period, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

With millions of customers expected to travel over the winter holiday break, five new restaurants have launched while UK retail giant Marks and Spencer has opened a festive pop-up.

A new taste of contemporary Lebanon is now available at Comptoir Libanais in Concourse A, which also sees the launch of Italian eatery Bottega.

Also in Concourse A is Aussie favourite Jones the Grocer. The new express outlet is the second for the brand at DXB with a third scheduled to open in Terminal 2 in early 2020.

New to Concourse B is The Hangar, an aviation themed sports bar and restaurant from the team behind Giraffe and Asian Street Kitchen.

Over at Concourse C, the long-awaited Food Village is now open with a selection of dining options including McDonald’s and KFC, Flour & Stone and Taste of India.

New retail offerings include Bath & Body Works in Concourse B and Pink, the Victoria Secrets spin-off store, also opening in Concourse B.

Also in Concourse B is a festive M&S pop-up store.


