Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza prepares Christmas events

Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza has announced its preparations for the Christmas holidays.

Christmas Market

Running from December 13-25, the hotel’s rooftop pool will be repurposed as a Christmas market. A live band will be organised, as well as a number of decorations and food choices. On Christmas Eve and day, Santa will make an appearance for the younger guests.

Beymen Café

Available from December 20-31, Beyman Café’s pastry chef Yehia Ahmed will create an array of Christmas cakes and desserts. Items shall include Panettone, Stollen cake and Speculoos cookies.

Zitouni

Taking place on Christmas Eve, Egyptian venue Zitouni will serve a Christmas dinner buffet prepared by executive chef Gianluca Visani. The following day there will be another buffet, comprising traditional Egyptian dishes.