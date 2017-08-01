Geneva popular with GCC travellers

Geneva received the highest number of travellers from the GCC compared to other cities in Switzerland, Geneva Tourism & Conventions Foundation revealed.

Between January and October 2019 more than 215,000 overnight stays were registered by GCC travellers in the city.

“The GCC region is considered as one of the major markets for Geneva’s travel scene. The unique hospitality offerings, natural landscapes and bespoke shopping opportunities are all factors that help put the destination on top of many GCC travellers’ list,” said Franck Romanet, market manager GCC & India at Geneva Tourism & Conventions Foundation.

“Geneva speaks to all types of travellers, whether they prefer travelling with their families, friends or solo; the city meets every one’s expectations. The availability of a whole range of Arabic and halal food restaurants, Arabic speaking staff at many hotels and the understanding of cultural differences are among other factors that help Arab visitors feel at home while visiting Geneva,” Romanet added.

Due to Geneva’s location at the foot of the Alps it takes only an hour to go from the enchanting scenery of one of Europe's largest lakes, Lake Geneva, to the summit of Mont-Blanc, the continent's highest mountain.

Also, the city is an all year destination with diverse offerings and a calendar full of events for every month.