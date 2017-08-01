Geneva popular with GCC travellers

Hospitality
News
Published: 19 December 2019 - noon
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Geneva received the highest number of travellers from the GCC compared to other cities in Switzerland, Geneva Tourism & Conventions Foundation revealed.

Between January and October 2019 more than 215,000 overnight stays were registered by GCC travellers in the city.

“The GCC region is considered as one of the major markets for Geneva’s travel scene. The unique hospitality offerings, natural landscapes and bespoke shopping opportunities are all factors that help put the destination on top of many GCC travellers’ list,” said Franck Romanet, market manager GCC & India at Geneva Tourism & Conventions Foundation.

“Geneva speaks to all types of travellers, whether they prefer travelling with their families, friends or solo; the city meets every one’s expectations. The availability of a whole range of Arabic and halal food restaurants, Arabic speaking staff at many hotels and the understanding of cultural differences are among other factors that help Arab visitors feel at home while visiting Geneva,” Romanet added.

Due to Geneva’s location at the foot of the Alps it takes only an hour to go from the enchanting scenery of one of Europe's largest lakes, Lake Geneva, to the summit of Mont-Blanc, the continent's highest mountain.

Also, the city is an all year destination with diverse offerings and a calendar full of events for every month.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ABB, Equinor ink major frame agreement for oil and gas operations worldwide
    Airbus takes largest A220 order from a European carrier
      BASF, Linde win ICIS award for the best process innovation
        Sipchem organises Third Technology & Innovation Forum at MANAR Center
          2019 RPME Power 50: Fahad Salem Al Matrafi, CEO, Advanced Petrochemical Company

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Dubai International Content Market 2019
              In pictures: Cloudbass UK's 4K OB truck
                Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open
                  Photos: One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia
                    Photos: Taj hotels around India, Bhutan