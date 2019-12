Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa has created the RAK landmark Al Jazirah, Al Hamra, Old Town out of chocolate. The structure stands at a height of 183cm.

The hotel’s kitchen spent 32 days to create the piece, using more than 100 kg of dark chocolate, 10kg of semolina and 500 grams of thyme, oregano, rice and sugar.

The sculpture was made by chef Subrata Kha from India, an employee of the property for more than seven years.