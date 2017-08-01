Hilton signs DoubleTree by Hilton Madina Gate, Saudi Arabia

Hospitality
News
Published: 19 December 2019 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Hospitality giant Hilton has signed a management agreement to operate and manage the DoubleTree by Hilton Madina Gate.

The property that is expected to open in 2022, will feature 250 guest rooms, 50 serviced apartments, two restaurants, including a lobby cafe, meeting space, a fitness centre and gym.

The agreement was signed with the Knowledge Economic City Company (Tadawul 4310) through Hilton’s subsidiary company Al-Gharaa International Real Estate Development.

At the signing ceremony in Madina, Knowledge Economic City Company’s CEO, Eng. Sami Abdulaziz Al-Makhdhoub said: “I am pleased to conclude this agreement with a well-known international company like Hilton to provide technical, management and operation for our premier hotel leveraging.”

Speaking at the signing event in Madinah, Amir Lababedi, Hilton’s managing director for Development Middle East and North Africa, said: “Hilton has a proud history of operating hotels in Saudi Arabia, and we are delighted to be strengthening our position in the country with the signing of DoubleTree by Hilton Madina Gate today. We have great partners and we are glad to be positively contributing to both their and the Saudi Arabian government’s drive to promote travel and tourism into the country as part of the Vision 2030.”

Hilton, which has operated hotels in the Kingdom since 1995, currently has 14 hotels across the country and with 40 hotels in its development pipeline, expects to quadruple in size in Saudi Arabia in the next five years or so.

Across its existing hotels Hilton employs approximately 2,400 people and this number will increase as it opens 40 hotels in its existing pipeline, in addition to DoubleTree by Hilton Madina Gate, and the company continues to sign new hotels.

Hilton currently operates seven of its industry-leading brands in Saudi Arabia and its pipeline of more than 40 hotels equates to a SAR12 billion (USD$3.2billion) investment by Hilton’s development partners.


