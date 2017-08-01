Jannah Hotels & Resorts readies for expansion in region

Jannah Hotels & Resorts has reaffirmed its plans for expansion and development moving into 2020.

CEO Richard Haddad confirmed the company is opening a four-star property in Dubai, Jannah Dubai Creekside. The property is set to open, followed by Jannah Ras Al Khor in 2022.

Jannah Dubai Creekside will consist of 138 rooms and suites, along with F&B venues, a swimming pool, gym and spa. It was first thought to open in 2018 but has seen numerous delays.

The Sharjah property meanwhile will have 57 storeys, which the company says will make it the tallest tower in the emirate.

At the press conference, CEO Richard Haddad also confirmed plans of developing in hospitality practice. Partnering with hospitality trainers Typsy, the group will provide advanced trainings to staff.