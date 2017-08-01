Les Clefs d’Or hosts pinning ceremony

Les Clefs d’Or hosted a pinning ceremony where Ramachandra Chimata, concierge supervisor, JW Marriott Marquis , Dubai and Kumar Murughia, chief concierge, Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts received the international Les Clefs d’Or recognition

The event took place at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront on December 17, 2019.

The awarding of Les Clef d’Or pins are a recognition of a concierge’s knowledge and meeting world-class standards in attending to the needs of guests.



[[{"fid":"77064","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Commenting on his recognition, Ramachandra said: “It has been an emotional moment having these keys on my lapels as I have been preparing myself for the last few years. The journey only begins now. I shall keep pushing myself and reach my goals. I will motivate my team members to achieve outstanding results.”



Les Clefs d’Or (translated as The Golden Keys) is a professional association of hotel Concierges, with approximately 4,000 members working in more than 80 countries and 530 destinations.



Commenting on his accolade, Kumar said: “Building a team and watching people develop, especially the most sceptical of hard-heads, always gives me a great feeling of joy and accomplishment. I am looking forward to a great career in this industry which allows so many people to do so much for others.”