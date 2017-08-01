Les Clefs d’Or hosts pinning ceremony

The event took place at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront on December 17, 2019.
The awarding of Les Clef d’Or pins are a recognition of a concierge’s knowledge and meeting world-class standards in attending to the needs of guests.
[[{"fid":"77064","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]
Commenting on his recognition, Ramachandra said: “It has been an emotional moment having these keys on my lapels as I have been preparing myself for the last few years. The journey only begins now. I shall keep pushing myself and reach my goals. I will motivate my team members to achieve outstanding results.”
Les Clefs d’Or (translated as The Golden Keys) is a professional association of hotel Concierges, with approximately 4,000 members working in more than 80 countries and 530 destinations.
Commenting on his accolade, Kumar said: “Building a team and watching people develop, especially the most sceptical of hard-heads, always gives me a great feeling of joy and accomplishment. I am looking forward to a great career in this industry which allows so many people to do so much for others.”