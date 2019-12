Five-star hotel London Marriott Hotel Park Lane has introduced an in-room teddy bear menu for guests to ‘order’ from.

In partnership with established toy store chain Hamleys, the hotel will give guests a menu of 11 different teddy bears. Upon ordering, a butler will come to the room and deliver the bear on a silver platter.

The Teddy Bear Butler service is complimentary to all families when booking a suite direct.