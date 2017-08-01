Mykonos hotspot Nammos set to open at Four Seasons Resort Dubai

Known as a celebrity haunt in Mykonos, Nammos is set to open its latest outlet in Dubai on December 23.

Located on a private beach at Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Nammos will take an evolved approach to its parent outlet with more of a focus on evening dining at its Mediterranean restaurant.

“We’ve mastered the art of daytime entertainment, and now aim to do the same with the night,” said Ibrahim Samy, founder of Nammos World.

The interiors were designed by London-based design firm Elastic Interiors and take inspiration from authentic Mykonian materials, while the outdoor terrace and beachfront features the iconic blue and white umbrellas.

The menu, served for lunch and dinner, features an array of seafood dishes, traditional appetisers, sushi and sashimi, as well as charcuterie and premium cut meats.

Expect bubbles and signature and classic cocktails from the long bar which mimics an endless fashion runway.