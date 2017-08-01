Mykonos hotspot Nammos set to open at Four Seasons Resort Dubai

Hospitality
News
Mykonos hotspot Nammos set to open at Four Seasons Resort Dubai
The interiors were designed by London-based design firm Elastic Interiors
Published: 19 December 2019 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Known as a celebrity haunt in Mykonos, Nammos is set to open its latest outlet in Dubai on December 23.

Located on a private beach at Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Nammos will take an evolved approach to its parent outlet with more of a focus on evening dining at its Mediterranean restaurant.

“We’ve mastered the art of daytime entertainment, and now aim to do the same with the night,” said Ibrahim Samy, founder of Nammos World.

The interiors were designed by London-based design firm Elastic Interiors and take inspiration from authentic Mykonian materials, while the outdoor terrace and beachfront features the iconic blue and white umbrellas.

The menu, served for lunch and dinner, features an array of seafood dishes, traditional appetisers, sushi and sashimi, as well as charcuterie and premium cut meats.

Expect bubbles and signature and classic cocktails from the long bar which mimics an endless fashion runway.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Sipchem organises Third Technology & Innovation Forum at MANAR Center
    2019 RPME Power 50: Fahad Salem Al Matrafi, CEO, Advanced Petrochemical Company
      2019 RPME Power 50: Bernard Pinatel, president, refining and chemicals, Total
        2019 RPME Power 50: Jamal Malaikah, president and COO, NATPET
          Internet Society Foundation announces $300,000 in grants for projects that promote the benefits of the internet

            More related galleries

            Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open
              Photos: One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia
                Photos: Taj hotels around India, Bhutan
                  Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
                    Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020