Report: Sustainability, wearable tech and solo-travel to shape cruise industry

Hospitality
News
Report: Sustainability, wearable tech and solo-travel to shape cruise industry
Cruises must look to more single berth cabins and single supplements
Published: 19 December 2019 - 11:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Moving into 2020, the cruise industry will be impacted by the topic of sustainability, the rise of wearable technology and the popularity of solo-travelling.

Sustainability

Right now, cruising is worse for the environment than flying GlobalData’s research analyst, travel and tourism, Laura Beaton explained. Beaton elaborated that cruise companies will need to invest in green technology to stay relevant:

“Cruise companies will need to use technologies such as exhaust gas cleaning systems and advanced wastewater treatment systems to ensure they are as efficient as possible.”

Single-use plastic usage is also an area to consider in the industry. As more and more hospitality companies do away with single-use plastic, so must the cruise industry.

Wearable technology

Beaton said: “Carnival-owned Princess Cruises’ Ocean Medallion has been a game changer for the cruise industry. This wearable disc enables passengers to benefit from keyless cabin access, tracking of family and friends, and high-speed internet”.

She predicted that the popularity of this technology means it’s likely to see such ideas crop up more in the industry.

Solo-travelling

Much like the rise of solo-travel in the hotel business, Beaton believes solo-cruising will become more common.

She commented: “Cruises are an ideal holiday type for single travellers because there is so much to do and a lot of opportunity to meet other people.”

As this trend grows across the hospitality landscape, cruises must look to more single berth cabins and single supplements said Beaton.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ABB, Equinor ink major frame agreement for oil and gas operations worldwide
    Airbus takes largest A220 order from a European carrier
      BASF, Linde win ICIS award for the best process innovation
        Sipchem organises Third Technology & Innovation Forum at MANAR Center
          2019 RPME Power 50: Fahad Salem Al Matrafi, CEO, Advanced Petrochemical Company

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Dubai International Content Market 2019
              In pictures: Cloudbass UK's 4K OB truck
                Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open
                  Photos: One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia
                    Photos: Taj hotels around India, Bhutan