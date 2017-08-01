Report: Sustainability, wearable tech and solo-travel to shape cruise industry

Moving into 2020, the cruise industry will be impacted by the topic of sustainability, the rise of wearable technology and the popularity of solo-travelling.

Sustainability

Right now, cruising is worse for the environment than flying GlobalData’s research analyst, travel and tourism, Laura Beaton explained. Beaton elaborated that cruise companies will need to invest in green technology to stay relevant:

“Cruise companies will need to use technologies such as exhaust gas cleaning systems and advanced wastewater treatment systems to ensure they are as efficient as possible.”

Single-use plastic usage is also an area to consider in the industry. As more and more hospitality companies do away with single-use plastic, so must the cruise industry.

Wearable technology

Beaton said: “Carnival-owned Princess Cruises’ Ocean Medallion has been a game changer for the cruise industry. This wearable disc enables passengers to benefit from keyless cabin access, tracking of family and friends, and high-speed internet”.

She predicted that the popularity of this technology means it’s likely to see such ideas crop up more in the industry.

Solo-travelling

Much like the rise of solo-travel in the hotel business, Beaton believes solo-cruising will become more common.

She commented: “Cruises are an ideal holiday type for single travellers because there is so much to do and a lot of opportunity to meet other people.”

As this trend grows across the hospitality landscape, cruises must look to more single berth cabins and single supplements said Beaton.